Jio Launches New Rs 909 Prepaid Plan; Check out the Benefits!

Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan in India. Priced at Rs 909, the plan provides free access to two of the popular OTT platforms, ZEE5 and Sony Liv. It also comes with unlimited 5G data available for eligible users.

The prepaid plan includes access to 2GB of high-speed data per day and comes with a validity of 84 days. This totals up to 168GB of data. In case the data is all used up, you will still be able to get unlimited data at 64kbps speeds.

You also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day throughout the validity period. Other than this, you use JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema apps. Bear in mind, the JioCinema access doesn’t include the JioCinema Premium subscription.

For those who don’t know, the JioCinema subscription plan is priced at Rs 999 for 12 months and includes high-quality video and audio content. It can be accessed on up to 4 devices (any device) simultaneously.

Besides this, Jio has another prepaid plan, which includes access to both ZEE5 and Sony Liv. This costs Rs 3,662 and includes 2.5GB of data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and the same benefits as the Rs 909 plan.

Separately, Jio offers Rs 805 and Rs 3,225 plans with a free ZEE5 subscription and Rs 806 and Rs 3,226 plans with a free Sony Liv subscription. All four plans will provide you with 2GB of data/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day, along with Jio app access. While the Rs 805 and Rs 806 plans have a validity of 84 days, the Rs 3,225 and Rs 3,226 plans will last you for 365 days.

