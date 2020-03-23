In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Jio recently revised some of its data vouchers with double data & additional off-net minutes and now, the telecom giant has introduced a new ‘Work From Home’ pack to provide affordable internet connectivity during this time of crisis.

As it turns out, this new plan is a revision of Jio’s Cricket pack that was introduced earlier this year during the cricket season. That is, you get the same 2GB of high-speed data per day exhausting which will cap the speed at 64Kbps.

Jio Work From Home plan is valid for 51 days and does not offer any voice call or SMS benefits to the user. Since this is an STV (Special Tariff Voucher), your existing plan will not be affected. Hence, the additional data benefits will become effective right after you exceed the current daily data limit.

Jio’s revised Rs.11 data voucher now offers 800MB of 4G data with 75 minutes of off-net calling, Rs. 21 voucher provides 2GB of data with 200 minutes of off-net calling and Rs. 101 voucher gives you 12GB of data with 1,000 minutes of off-net calling.

In case you’re wondering, Jio is not the only company offering data benefits to promote work from home. Indian ISP ACT Fibernet started offering a free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds with unlimited FUP on its fiber broadband for the month of March.

Indian state-owned telecommunications company BSNL also offers a “[email protected]” broadband plan for landline customers but that would probably be useless to you since it is applicable only to users without a broadband connection.