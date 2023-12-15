JioTV Premium Plans with OTT App Access Launched; Check out the Details!

Jio has introduced three new JioTV Premium plans in India, which will serve as a one-stop solution for access to multiple OTT apps. This will dismiss the need for you to have multiple subscription plans and logins and you can just go to one place to watch content on your favorite platform.

The plans will be available for both existing and new prepaid users. The list includes the Rs 398 plan with a validity of 28 days, the Rs 1,198 plan with a validity of 84 days, and the Rs 4,498 plan, which will last you for 365 days.

These new plans include 14 OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video (mobile version), JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, and Docubay, along with regional apps like SunNXT, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicOn, and Kanccha Lannka. Sadly, Netflix is not included in this.

Apart from this, you will get unlimited data, calling, and SMS service. You can also avail of the data add-on pack, which includes 10GB of data and access to 12 OTT apps for 28 days. Additionally, the new JioTV Premium’s annual plan includes a one-click call center support and EMI option too, which is a great addition.

How to Use JioTV Premium Plans

This is pretty simple. You just need to choose the JioTV Premium plan and log into the JioTV app, and that’s it. The JioTV Premium tab will provide you access to the OTT apps.

The Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions will be activated via their repsective apps while the Amazon Prime subscription needs to be enabled via the MyJio app. JioCinema Premium plan will be available as a coupon via the MyJio coupon section and can be redeemed via the JioCinema app.

The new JioTV Premium plans will be available for Jio prepaid users, starting today. So, will you go for any one of them? Let us know in the comments below.