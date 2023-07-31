iPhone 15 Pro: Titanium Build, New Display Tech, and More Tipped by Gurman

The iPhone 15 series is nearing its launch and with each passing day, something or the other is popping up. The latest report talks about the possible upgrades the iPhone 15 Pro models (and even the non-Pro ones) will bring about, courtesy of, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Most of the details have been reiterated, thus, sending us a confirmation of the same. Have a look at what to expect.

iPhone 15 Pro Expectations

Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will come along with several noteworthy upgrades in most areas. For the design part, the iPhones will have a titanium build instead of stainless steel, something that Apple experimented with when it launched the Apple Watch Ultra.

This was rumored previously too and it seems like it is bound to happen. We are also expected to see rounded corners instead of flat ones. A frosted glass black will most likely complement this setup, making things more premium. It is also suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be easy to repair, thanks to revamped internal materials.

Source: 9To5Mac

Another design change we might witness is the use of the new LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding) tech, which will result in slimmer bezels, thus, increasing the screen estate. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been rumored to get the thinnest bezels ever and it seems like the 15 Pro will also get the benefits of this tech. Plus, we can expect touch-sensitive buttons and a new Action button, which is said to have several functiionalities (to enable camera, DND mode, translate, and more).

The Pro models this year will also come with a 3nm chip, most likely the A17 Bionic one, major camera upgrades with a high expectations of a periscope lens for the 15 Pro Max, and of course, the USB Type-C port for faster charging and data transfer speeds.

If you are wondering the the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will be left behind, that won’t be the case. These two models are also expected get to the USB-C port and Dynamic Island, which has been a Pro feature. Plus, a 48MP main camera with a hybrid lens is also in tow. That said, the non-Pro models will come with last year’s A16 Bionic chipset but we can still expect a powerful performance.

As for the price, Gurman focuses on a price hike for the entire iPhone 15 series and just for the Pro models in the US. Since we have heard about this numerous times, it would be best to stay prepared. Nonetheless, we still don’t have anything concrete as of now and we’d advise you to wait for something official.

We will keep you posted, so stay tuned. Also, what are your thoughts about Gurman’s predictions for the iPhone 15 series? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: 9To5Mac