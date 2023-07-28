New Leak Hints at iPhone 15 Pro Price Increase, Again

The iPhone 15 series is found making headlines every other day and today, it’s about its price, specifically for the Pro models. Based on what we have heard in the past and recently, it would be safe that the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will bring along a price hike, which may cause dismay to prospective buyers. Have a look at the details below.

iPhone 15 Pro Price Leaked

The latest report by MacRumors suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price hike (up to $200 extra) as compared to the iPhone 14 series. This is something we have heard consistently in the past and might turn true.

So, the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099 (~ Rs 89,300) while the iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a starting price of $1,299 (~ Rs 1,06,000). To recall, it was expected to start at $1,199 (~ Rs 97,400), which is another possibility. A difference in the price increase is tipped to be the alleged camera upgrade for the 15 Pro Max. We expect to see a new periscope lens, which could result in up to 6x optical zoom, more than the 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro Render

While this information may make the iPhone 15 Pro takers sad, there’s some silver lining too. Apple is expected to keep the prices of the standard iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus intact; the former could start at $799 (~ Rs 65,700) while the latter might start at $899 (~ Rs 73,900).

That said, it remains to be seen whether or not this happens. To recall, a price hike for the iPhone 14 series was also expected but didn’t pan out. But if this does happen, we don’t know what will be its result in other regions like India.

As for the other details, the entire iPhone 15 series is said to bring a USB Type-C port, Dynamic Island, and 48MP cameras. Dynamic Island and the 48MP main camera came as exclusives for the iPhone 14 Pro models. We can also expect to see some design changes and performance upgrades over the iPhone 14 lineup.

The 2023 iPhones will most likely launch in September and therefore, it would be best to wait until then for a better idea. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned. Also, are you ready for the iPhone 15 Pro price hike? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro