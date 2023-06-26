iPhone 15 Pro Max Case Leak Reveals A Significant Design Shift

The iPhone 15 Pro models are set to gain major design changes. From the USB Type-C port on an iPhone for the first time to the thinnest bezels on an iPhone, there’s much to look forward to. With that being said, it appears that we might just have confirmation for another major design shift for the 15 Pro models. Have a look at the details below.

iPhone 15 Pro Mute Button Changes Expected

Based on live images shared by the whistleblower Majin Bu (via IT House), it appears that Apple is ditching the 16-year-old ‘Mute Button,’ for a brand new ‘Custom Button’ for the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. This corroborates an earlier leak from Ming-Chi Kuo. This will be one of the biggest design changes for the flagship iPhone model. Previously, the Mute button rested in the top left corner of the mid-frame for easy toggling. iPhone cases adapted to the same design principle.

However, it now appears that it is set to change. The shared image reveals a “wider and more rounded” cutout at the top left corner of the mid-frame. This cutout will apparently house the alleged custom key. The Cupertino tech giant might call it the Action Button, derived from the Watch Ultra’s Action button.

Source: Majin Bu (IT Home)

If this happens, this can become handy in more than one way. For example, apart from muting notifications and calls, you will be able to map this button to trigger any functionality like activating Siri, launching specific apps, triggering specific commands, the ability to use it as a camera shutter, and much more.

Besides this, other design changes like a bigger camera hump, a dark red color option, and rounded corners are still in the pipeline. On the hardware front, expect the A17 Bionic chipset to fuel the lineup. There will be the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus with some upgrades too. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to arrive in September. Hence, there is still time for concrete pieces of evidence to emerge.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2023 iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, share your thoughts on this design shift. Are you welcoming of this change? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro Max