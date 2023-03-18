iPhone 15 Pro Max to Have This ‘Record-Breaking’ Feature

It’s a new day and we have yet another piece of information regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 series. This time, the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max has made the headlines, which is now said to ‘break records‘ when compared to the current Android flagships. Here’s what this is about.

iPhone 15 Pro Display Details Appear

Popular leakster Ice Universe took to Twitter to talk about the display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We already know that the iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to set a record by having the thinnest bezels with a width of 1.51mm. iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

This is much thinner when compared to the 1.8mm bezels of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the 1.95mm ones on the Galaxy S23. And if you compare the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the 14 Pro Max, this will be about 28% thinner. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has 2.17mm bezels.

While these numbers don’t point towards a major design change, this will further trim them out for a much better viewing experience. It is also revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller camera hump due to the presence of the periscope lens (a first for an iPhone).

The recently leaked iPhone 15 Pro renders, on the other hand, hinted at a big camera bump. But, one exciting thing that remains common is the presence of the USB Type-C port. This is expected to reach the non-Pro iPhone 15 models too. All models are highly expected to feature Dynamic Island and this time, we could see some upgrades too.

As for what’s underneath, we can expect the A17 Bionic chipset for the iPhone 15 Pros and the A16 chipset for the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus. There will still be camera, performance, and battery upgrades for the entire range. The price could be changing this time as the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to see a hike for the first time since 2017 and come with solid-state volume and power buttons.

It remains to be seen what Apple really plans to do and for more details, stay tuned. Do check out our iPhone 15 series leaks article for more information. Also, do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max