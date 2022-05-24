iPhone 14 Could Come with a Costlier Auto-Focus Selfie Camera: Report

While we count down the days until Apple releases its iPhone 14 series later this year, we have to come across rumors and leaks that have been aplenty. In addition to the existing ones, a new piece of information now suggests that the upcoming iPhone 14 models could come with improved selfie cameras but this could be expensive. Let’s check it out below.

iPhone 14 Might Cost More Because of Its Front Camera

According to a recent report by Korea’s ET News, Apple has ditched the Chinese manufacturers that developed the front cameras for its iPhones due to reported quality issues in the camera components. The company has now chosen LG Innotek and a Japanese firm named Sharp to provide the front cameras of its upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The new selfie camera that will be provided by LG Innotek and Sharp is said to be an expensive one and could cost three times more than what Apple provides now. This is possibly due to the addition of high-end functionalities like auto-focus, which could be a part of the iPhone 14’s front camera. As a result, the iPhone 14 could be expensive too.

For those who don’t know, LG Innotek was earlier expected to provide Apple with the front camera components with the iPhone 15 in 2023 but this will reportedly happen this year.

It is also suggested that the iPhone 14 series’ front cameras, besides, auto-focus, will come with a lower aperture to deliver high-quality selfies. This is in line with a previous report by reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said that all the upcoming iPhone 14 models will feature auto-focus selfie shooters with an f/1.9 aperture.

For reference, the selfie cameras on the current iPhone 13 line use fixed-focus lenses and come with an aperture of f/2.2. Hence, the iPhone 14 front cameras would be able to let in more light, thanks to the lower aperture, and also focus on subjects in a scene automatically. Furthermore, the improved selfie shooters could enhance the Portrait selfies by improving the depth-of-field effect. Plus, they would be able to improve the quality of video calls on FaceTime, Zoom, and other platforms.

Other than this, the iPhone 14 series is expected to come with a brand new “hole + pill” cutout to house the improved selfie cameras instead of the infamous notch. The 2022 iPhones are also rumored to come with a 48MP primary rear camera, more RAM, and 120Hz ProMotion displays. A September launch is expected but since these details are currently rumors, it’s best to just wait and watch for more details. So, if you want all the latest updates on the upcoming iPhone 14 series, be sure to stay tuned to Beebom. Also, let us know your thoughts on the improved selfie cameras on the upcoming iPhones in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: MacRumors