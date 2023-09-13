iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Get Interesting Price Cuts in India

The post-iPhone 15 launch effects are on and while this has resulted in the discontinuation of a few iPhone models, there’s some good news too. Apple has decreased the prices of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus and if you were waiting for this to happen, you are in luck. Have a look at the new prices to make a choice!

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus New Prices

The iPhone 14 now starts at Rs 69,900 as opposed to its original starting price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs 79,900, which was Rs 89,900 at the time of launch.

Even the iPhone 13 has seen a price cut and now starts at Rs 59,990. This was previously Rs 69,900. All in all, Apple has provided a price cut of Rs 10,000 on three iPhones and this is pretty enticing if you don’t wish to splurge on the new iPhone 15 series. Here’s a look at all the prices.

iPhone 13

iPhone 14

128GB: Rs 69,900 (earlier, Rs 79,900)

256GB: Rs 79,900 (earlier, Rs 89,900)

512GB: Rs 99,900 (earlier, Rs 1,09,900)

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB: Rs 79,900 (earlier, Rs 89,900)

256GB: Rs 89,900 (earlier, Rs 99,900)

512GB: Rs 1,09,900 (earlier, Rs 1,19,900)

iPhone 13

128GB: Rs 59,900 (earlier, Rs 69,900)

256GB: Rs 69,900 (earlier, Rs 79,900)

512GB: Rs 89,900 (earlier, Rs 99,900)

You should know that these prices can further go down on third-party platforms like Amazon and Flipkart due to the added discounts and sales. The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 65,999, the iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 76,990, and the iPhone 13 at Rs 55,999. This is on Amazon. You can further get exchange and bank discounts too.

This can be a sigh of relief for those who were looking to go for the previous iPhone models. And if you are also of the same opinion, don’t forget to share which one you are planning to buy in the comments below. And if you are looking to buy any of the models of the iPhone 15 series, here’s a look at its prices in India!

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Plus