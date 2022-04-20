iPhone 14 Could Come with Auto-Focus Selfie Cameras; Upgraded Lightning Port Tipped

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 14 series later this year, and we are hearing a lot about the upcoming Apple devices ahead of their official launch. Although previous rumors have been about the much-anticipated 48MP rear camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, we have today learned some interesting details about the upcoming iPhone’s front cameras. Also, a recent leak suggests that Apple might include an upgraded lightning port that would be able to deliver USB 3.0-level transfer speeds. Let’s take a look at the details.

Upgraded Selfie Camera for iPhone 14 Tipped

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently took to Twitter to share an interesting detail related to the front camera of the upcoming iPhone 14 models. In his tweet, Kuo said that the front camera on all four of the iPhone 14 variants could be upgraded with auto-focus support and an f/1.9 aperture. You can check out the tweet attached right below. (1/2)

The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2).— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

This would be a significant upgrade for the selfie shooter on the upcoming iPhones as compared to the fixed-focus-supported, f/2.2 front cameras on the iPhone 13 models. Kuo says that the addition of auto-focus and a lower aperture “can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode.”

Autofocus support in the selfie camera of the iPhone 14 models, which will be a first for Apple, is also expected to enhance the focus effect for FaceTime and other video calls. Plus, we can expect a better low-light performance too.

For those who don’t know, while fixed focus keeps things in focus, autofocus is relatively better as it ensures the important subject is put in focus in almost all conditions by automatically moving.

Upgraded Lightning Port on iPhone 14 Pro

Other than this, a recent report from an Apple leaker named LeaksApplePro hints that Apple could integrate an upgraded Lightning port on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models to deliver faster transfer speeds.

Although it is not confirmed, the leaker says that the company is working to add an improved Lightning port to deliver USB 3.0-level transfer speeds instead of USB 2.0 speeds. If it is legit, it would be a significant upgrade as USB 3.0 delivers transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s as compared to USB 2.0’s mere 480Mbps speeds.

Now, it is worth mentioning that previous reports suggested that Apple could finally implement the USB-C port on its upcoming iPhone models. However, the latest report says that if the company goes that way, it will not be able to earn the necessary royalties and earnings from third-party lightning connector manufacturers. Hence, it is likely that the company would go with an upgraded lightning port rather than shifting to the USB-C connector.

Other iPhone 14 details hint at two Pro and two non-Pro models, bigger batteries, increased RAM support, two chipset options, and more. What do you think about the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 14 series? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more updates on the same.