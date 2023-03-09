iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Now Painted in Yellow; Check It Out!

Turning the rumor true, we now have a new color option for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Both are now available in a new yellow color and will be available in 60 countries, including, India, the US, the UK, and more. Check it out below!

This Is the iPhone 14 in Yellow!

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus’s Yellow option joins the existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple colors. It will be up for pre-order on March 10 and will be available to buy, starting March 14.

The price is the same as the existing color options. The iPhone 14 in Yellow is priced at Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB), and Rs 1,09,900 (512GB). The iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow retails at Rs 89,900 (128GB), Rs 99,900 (256GB), and Rs 1,19,900 (512GB).

As opposed to the bright red color option, the yellow one looks quite subtle but is still polarizing. Check it out below and do share your thoughts on this and whether or not you will buy it.

As for the specs, there won’t be any difference. The new iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, respectively, with up to 1200 nits of brightness and a layer of Ceramic Shield. Both are powered by last year’s A15 Bionic chipset with a 5-core GPU.

The camera system involves 12MP dual rear snappers and a 12MP selfie shooter (with Autofocus), along with the goodness of the Photonic Engine. There’s support for camera features like Action Mode, Cinematic mode, portrait mode, and more. You can get a battery life of up to 26 hours.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus come with iOS 16, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS (in select countries), 5G, and an IP68 rating, among other things. You can also check out our iPhone 14 Plus review to know more about it if you plan on making the purchase either in the new yellow or any other option.