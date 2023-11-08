Apple Offering 50% off on AirPods with iPhone 14; Check out the Deal!

Diwali is just around the corner and Apple is here (with high festive spirits) with a pretty lucrative offer. The Cupertino tech major is offering a 50% discount if you purchase AirPods with the iPhone 14. Here’s a look at what all you need to know.

iPhone 14-AirPods Diwali Offer

Apple has a limited-time period offer on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. If you purchase either of the two, you will get a 50% discount on the AirPods 3. The AirPods 3 retails at Rs 19,990 (lightning charging case) and Rs 20,990 (MagSafe charging case). This means it will cost you Rs 9,995 and Rs 10,495, respectively, which is a pretty good deal.

You can also buy the AirPods Pro by paying the difference. The AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C charging case) will be available at Rs 12,495. The offer can be availed via Apple’s online store and retail stores (Apple BKC and Apple Saket) until November 14.

The offer also includes a free engraving and the option to avail of the EMI option. There’s also the free Apple Music subscription for six months with the new iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Diwali Offer

Besides this, Apple is also offering up to Rs 10,000 off on the latest iPhone 15, the M2 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch), the iPad Air, and more. This is also applicable until November 14. There’s a catch, though. You can only use an HDFC Bank credit card to avail of this offer. You can check out more details on this here.

In case you are planning to upgrade to new Apple products, now’s a good time. Do let us know if you are planning to go for the new Diwali offer by Apple in the comments section below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Plus