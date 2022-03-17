Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Renders Show Off ‘Hole + Pill’ Display Cutouts; Check It Out!

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple is finally thinking of replacing the infamous Face ID notch with a new ‘hole + pill’ design for the iPhone 14 Pro models this year. Now, a series of leaked iPhone 14 Pro renders with these unique punch-hole cutouts have appeared online, giving us a quick look at the expected changes.

iPhone 14 Pro Renders Show off ‘Hole + Pill’ Display

A recent report from 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, shares CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, flaunting the punch-hole display. These renders are reportedly based on leaked factory CAD images and show multiple views of the device.

Notably, the front view of the iPhone 14 Pro shows the entire display along with the “hole+ pill” cutouts for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera at the top. It looks similar to the renders that we saw earlier this year. The back of the device, on the other hand, looks similar to the current iPhone 13 Pro models, with a square-shaped camera module, with three big camera housings. Although, the previous rumors hinted at an updated back panel design as well. You can check out the renders in the image below.

Image courtesy: 91Mobiles

Furthermore, reputable tipster Max Weinbach recently took to Twitter to corroborate that the “pill + hole” design of the iPhone 14 Pro is “legit.” You can check out the tweet right below. Yeah so that pill and hole on iPhone 14 Pro is legit — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 16, 2022

With so many reports suggesting a change in the display design for the iPhone 14 Pro, we can expect the infamous bathtub-shaped notch of the current iPhones to finally bid adieu. However, it is worth mentioning that the lower-end iPhone 14 and the 14 Max could come with the same notch as the current models instead of the hole and pill cutouts. There are chances that Apple will fully replace the notch in 2023.

Other iPhone 14 Expectations

Other than bringing the radical change in the display design, the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be the first iPhones to rock a 48MP camera. Furthermore, a recent report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that only the Pro and the Pro Max models of the upcoming iPhone 14 series will pack Apple’s upcoming A16 chipset. The lower-end models will come with last year’s A15 Bionic SoC. However, the company is expected to deliver a 120Hz ProMotion display with all iPhone 14 models this year.

In addition, various new camera improvements (possibly the inclusion of a periscopic lens), battery improvements, and more are expected from this year’s iPhone 14 lineup. So, what do you think about the hole + pill display cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro? Do you like it more than the current notch design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles