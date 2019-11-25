Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates have published a new report claiming that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, expected to be launched in September 2020, are going to sport 6GB of RAM. The US tech giant is expected to launch three iPhones next year and Barclays believes that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature mmWave 5G support, news portal iMore reported on Friday.

Additionally, the 2020 iPhones could pack rear-facing 3D sensing cameras for better photographic and augmented reality capabilities. An earlier report had claimed that the technology will debut in the next iPad Pro before making it to iPhones, but if the latest leak is to believed, the next-gen iPad Pro and the iPhone 12 will both come with the new technology in 2020.

Alongside the three high-end devices, the iPhone-maker is also planning to launch an ‘affordable’ iPhone SE2, with production reportedly slated to start in February. The phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three color options: silver, space grey and red. It is likely to start selling at a price of $399.

It will be interesting to see how the next-gen iPhone lineup will be received by consumers, but Apple has every reason to be optimistic, given that the iPhone 11 series has been a massive hit among buyers around the world. So, now that many of the features of the upcoming iPhones have already been revealed, are you excited to get your hands on them? Leave your thoughts in the comment section down below.

With Inputs from IANS