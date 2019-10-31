Apple is all set to launch its first 5G iPhones next year, and a new report out of Japan now claims that they will ship with Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem under-the-hood. According to multiple sources quoted by the Nikkei Asian Review, at least three of the devices the company will launch next year, will ship with 5G connectivity. “It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones … There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target”, said one of them.

As per the report, the next-gen iPhone lineup will be powered by the A14 chip that will use the 5nm technology, making it significantly more power efficient than its predecessor, the A13 Bionic, found on the current-gen iPhone 11 lineup. At least two of the three new phones will also have what the report called ‘flexible’ OLED displays, although it’s not immediately clear what it meant by that term.

In addition, Apple is also developing a new ‘3D-sensing rear-camera’ that is said to be able to “sense the environment and detect objects for applications such as augmented reality games”. Apple, in case you don’t remember, was the pioneer in terms of 3D facial recognition, which was first seen on the iPhone X back in 2017.

With 5G expected to become relatively more mainstream in many of Apple’s major markets next year, it will be interesting to see if the latest in cellular connectivity will offer a significant boost to the company’s sales next year, but it will certainly be a welcome addition for customers who might have felt let down by the company’s decision to leave out the feature from its latest iPhone lineup, although, that doesn’t seem to be affecting their sales even the slightest bit.