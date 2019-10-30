Unlike Android manufacturers, Apple hasn’t always been the quickest to bring the latest technologies to its iPhones over the years, but the company is apparently working on bringing high-refresh displays to its smartphone lineup next year. That’s according to Taiwanese publication, Digitimes, which claims that the 2020 iPhones will feature a 120Hz ProMotion screen, similar to the panels used in the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2017. Even better, these are said to OLED panels instead of the LCD units used in the iPads.

Apple’s current iPhone 11 lineup comes with 60Hz displays, which has been the de facto standard of the smartphone industry over the years, although various Android vendors have recently started using 90Hz and 120Hz panels on their phones as a differentiating factor. High-refresh-rate panels are believed to enhance the user experience by improving touch responsiveness and making the scrolling and swiping feel more fluid. They also make for a smoother gaming experience.

Meanwhile, a recent report about the iPhone 2020 lineup claims that alongside the mid-ranged iPhone SE2, Apple will launch four high-end handsets next year, all with 5G connectivity. According to the report from Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives, the devices will also ship with a rear 3D-sensing system and what the report describes as ‘motion control’, although it’s not immediately clear if it suggests something similar to Google’s Soli-powered ‘Motion Sense’ gesture control feature in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL.

In case you’re wondering, multiple Android vendors have started shipping their phones with either 90Hz or 120Hz screens over the past couple of years. While the Google Pixel 4 lineup and the OnePlus 7 Pro are among some of the devices to ship with 90Hz displays, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of the first mainstream phones to offer a 120Hz panel. Samsung is also planning to use a 120Hz panel for its Galaxy S11 next year, if recent leaks are to be believed.