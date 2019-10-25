The latest report from Counterpoint Research says Apple has once again entered the list of top-10 smartphone vendors in India, and the two devices most responsible for it are the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR. The demand for the former, however, is apparently far outstripping the popularity of the latter globally, forcing the company to increase its production.

A new report from Apple Insider now quotes a research note from Rosenblatt Securities, which predicts Apple will increase production of the iPhone 11 by about 1.6 million units. As per the report, the company will cut production of the iPhone Max Pro by around two million units, because the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sales are down 15 percent compared to the sales of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from last year.

Meanwhile, according to another report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Apple has sold around 12 million units of the iPhone 11 since its launch, representing a 15 percent increase over last year’s base model, the iPhone XR, during its first few weeks in the market. As per the report, the new iPhone 11 lineup accounted for 20 percent of US iPhone sales during the period between July-September, even though it was only available for the final two weeks of the quarter.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch the successor to its budget iPhone SE next year as part of its plans to increase its marketshare in developing countries. Provisionally dubbed the iPhone SE2, the device is expected to launch in the first half of next year, starting at $399 (around Rs. 28,000). According to famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, it will come in a iPhone 8-like 4.7-inch form-factor, but will offer the latest hardware, including the company’s latest A13 processor, 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage.