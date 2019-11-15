In his latest research note, famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has reiterated that the iPhone SE2 will be launched in the first half of next year. According to MacRumors, which claims to have seen the document, Kuo said that the device will be launched in H1, 2020, alongside the next-gen iPad Pro, which is said to come with a 3D-sensing rear camera setup. Kuo’s note seemingly validates a recent Bloomberg report which also laid out a similar time-frame for the launch of the next-gen iPad Pro models.

As for the iPhone SE2, Kuo had earlier claimed that the device will be launched in the first half of 2020 with a price-tag of $399 in the US. He had further claimed that the device will be powered by the company’s latest A13 chip and will ship with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will also reportedly offer up to 128GB of storage, although the base model will only offer 64GB. That note apparently also revealed that the iPhone SE2 will not have 3D Touch, but will be offered in multiple color options, including Space Gray, Silver and Red.

Kuo had earlier revealed similar details about the upcoming iPhone, saying it will offer the latest hardware in a iPhone 8-like 4.7-inch form-factor. If Kuo’s revelations do turn out to be correct (as they often have in the past), the iPhone SE2 could turn out to be an interesting device with iPhone 11-like performance in a distinctly retro form factor. Is that something that will sway you away from devices like the OnePlus 7T or the Asus ROG Phone 2? Do let us know in the comments down below.