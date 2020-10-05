In September last year, Apple launched the iPhone 11 series in India at a starting price of Rs. 64,990. The prices of iPhones have since increased, alongside other brands, due to the GST hike in April earlier this year. While the base 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 now retails at Rs. 68,300 on Amazon India and Apple’s newly-launched online store, the device will be on sale for under Rs. 50,000 in Amazon’s upcoming Great Indian Festival.

Amazon is currently teasing the iPhone 11 will go on sale somewhere between Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 49,999 during the sale. Even if the exact price during the sale is Rs. 49,999, which is the most likely, then we are looking at a massive Rs. 18,300 discount.

At this price, you should consider shelling out some moolah to get yourself an iPhone 11. With an A13 Bionic chip, Face ID, and dual 12MP cameras, the iPhone 11 still has a lot going for it.

That said, it is worth mentioning that the iPhone 11’s discount comes at a time when Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup (with all models boasting OLED screens as opposed to the LCD display aboard iPhone 11) is right around the corner. Hence, if you’re someone who wants to purchase the latest and greatest of what Apple has to offer, then it will obviously be better to wait for the iPhone 12 to launch in the country.

On the other hand, if you’re on a tight budget or are looking to enter the gated Apple ecosystem or upgrade your old iPhone, the iPhone 11 will be a decent option with the upcoming sale discount.

Amazon has not revealed the exact dates of the Great Indian Festival just yet. However, we could expect the event to take place in the second week of October, possibly kicking off around October 14. Meanwhile, Amazon’s arch-nemesis Flipkart will host the Big Billion Days sale from October 16-21.