If you were planning to get a new iPhone once the lockdown in India ended, then you should be ready to shell out a little extra. Apple has increased the prices of most of its iPhone models in India today because of the 12% to 18% GST rate hike that went into effect today.

Apple has increased the retail prices for the latest iPhone 11 series, along with iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 series in India. The latter (iPhone 7) now starts at Rs. 31,500 as opposed to Rs. 29,900 for the 32GB base variant. The exorbitant price tag for the top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro Max variant (512GB) now crosses the 1.5 lakh threshold with this price hike.

The Cupertino giant has hiked the Indian retail prices by at least 5% for each product. If you’re looking for a comparison between the old and new rates, we have compiled a quick list of updated iPhone prices right here:

Model Old Price (INR) New Price (INR) iPhone 7 (32GB) 29,900 31,500 iPhone 7 (128GB) 34,900 36,700 iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) 37,900 39,900 iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) 42,900 45,100 iPhone 8 (64GB) 40,500 42,600 iPhone 8 (128GB) 45,500 47,900 iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) 50,600 53,300 iPhone 8 Plus (128GB) 55,600 58,500 iPhone XR (64GB) 49,900 52,500 iPhone XR (128GB) 54,900 57,800 iPhone XS (64GB) 89,900 94,700 iPhone XS (256GB) 1,03,900 1,09,400 iPhone 11 (64GB) 64,900 68,300 iPhone 11 (128GB) 69,900 73,600 iPhone 11 (512GB) 79,900 84,100 iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) 1,01,200 1,06,600 iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) 1,15,200 1,21,300 iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) 1,33,200 1,40,300 iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) 1,11,200 1,17,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) 1,25,200 1,31,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) 1,43,200 1,50,800

We have double-checked the updated retail prices from Apple India’s official website. You can head over to this link to see the newer prices for yourself. This is the second price hike for iPhones in the country this year. Apple recently hiked iPhone prices due to increased import duty on mobile phones and chargers.

In addition to Apple, other popular phone makers including Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo have also announced a price hike in line with the tax rate hike on smartphones. You can check out the updated Redmi and Poco phone prices right here.