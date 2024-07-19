Amazon Prime Day Deal: Galaxy Watch 4 Discounted to Lowest Ever Price

When talking about the best smartwatches for Android phones, there’s no way that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup doesn’t come up. If you are planning on upgrading your smartwatch game and going from budget to mid-range or premium, this is your chance. While the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is set to start on July 20, we get to see an impressive set of early deals to grab. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of them, getting its price cut by an impressive Rs 3,500. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deal.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

The Wear OS-running smartwatch launched back in 2021 for Rs 31,999. Usually, the watch goes for somewhere around Rs 12,500, but during the sale, the watch has been listed for Rs 8,999. While that’s a flat discount on the listed price right there, you can further slash the price by Rs 900 via an ICICI or SBI Credit Card. In total, that brings the price down to Rs 8,099, which is a commendable 35% discount.

What makes it an easy recommendation for a deal is the fact that this is the LTE variant we are talking about. Besides, it’s the more premium stainless steel version of the regular Watch 4, offering a rotating bezel as well. However, do note that the deal applies to only the large 46mm Black variant.

Key specs include a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection, Always On display, 361mAh battery, Exynos W920, 1.5GB RAM and 16GB Internal Memory. You also get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz, NFC, A-GPS, and GLONASS.

With so much going for it, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is easily the best smartwatch deal you can grab for under Rs 10,000. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab the deal before time runs out!