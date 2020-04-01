If you have been keeping up with the news today, you must have seen a host of stories talking about the smartphone price hike in India. I know, we are already dealing with a widespread COVID-19 pandemic, along with a 21-day total lockdown, and smartphone sales have been halted. And now, it’s only disappointing to see the increased GST rates for smartphones and its components to go into effect.

To give you some background, India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, recently announced that GST (goods and services tax) on smartphones will be hiked from 12% to 18% (a steep 50% increase) from 1st April. Phone makers requested the government to rethink the decision, especially after the import duty hike, but in vain. The updated GST rate came into effect today and thus, phone makers had no option but to ramp up the price of their products. They have been rushing to let users know of their revised product prices since this morning.

Most phone makers have officially announced or updated their websites to reflect the new and revised prices, post the GST rate hike. So, we have compiled an extensive list of all smartphones that have seen a price bump — categorized by brands, along with a comparison between old and new prices. Check out the list of increased phone prices right here:

Xiaomi

The company will update its official website at midnight today to reflect the updated prices in India. But, the retail prices for some of the Redmi phones have already been updated online on e-commerce websites, so we’ve compiled a list of these devices. We will be updating it with new prices for all Xiaomi phones soon.

Redmi K20 old price: starts at Rs. 19,999 new price: starts at Rs. 21,999

Redmi K20 Pro old price: starts at Rs. 24,999 new price: starts at Rs. 26,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro old price: starts at Rs. 9,999 new price: starts at Rs. 10,999

Redmi Note 7S old price: starts at Rs. 8,999 new price: starts at Rs. 9,999

Redmi 8 (4GB/64GB) old price: starts at Rs. 8,199 new price: starts at Rs. 8,999

Redmi 8A old price: starts at Rs. 6,499 new price: starts at Rs. 6,999



Poco

POCO X2 (6+64GB) old price: Rs. 15,999 new price: Rs. 16,999

POCO X2 (6+128GB) old price: Rs. 16,999 new price: Rs. 17,999

POCO X2 (8+256GB) old price: Rs. 19,999 new price: Rs. 20,999

Poco hasn’t announced any increase in Poco F1 prices in India. We will keep an eye out and update you if the prices go up.

Realme

Realme 6 old price: starts at Rs. 12,999 new price: starts at Rs. 13,999

Realme 6 Pro old price: starts at Rs. 16,999 new price: starts at Rs. 17,999

Realme X50 Pro 5G old price: starts at Rs. 37,999 new price: starts at Rs. 39,999

Realme X2 Pro old price: starts at Rs. 27,999 new price: starts at Rs. 29,999

Realme C3 old price: starts at Rs. 6,999 new price: starts at Rs. 7,499

Realme X2 old price: starts at Rs. 16,999 new price: starts at Rs. 17,999

Realme XT old price: starts at Rs. 15,999 new price: starts at Rs. 16,999

Realme X old price: starts at Rs. 16,999 new price: starts at Rs. 17,999

Realme 5i or Realme 5 old price: starts at Rs. 8,999 new price: starts at Rs. 9,999

Realme 5s old price: starts at Rs. 9,999 new price: starts at Rs. 10,999

Realme 5 Pro old price: starts at Rs. 12,999 new price: starts at Rs. 13,999



Apple

iPhone 7 (32GB) old price: Rs. 29,900 new price: Rs. 31,500

iPhone 7 (128GB) old price: Rs. 34,900 new price: Rs. 36,700

iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) old price: Rs. 37,900 new price: Rs. 39,900

iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) old price: Rs. 42,900 new price: Rs. 45,100

iPhone 8 (64GB) old price: Rs. 40,500 new price: Rs. 42,600

iPhone 8 (128GB) old price: Rs. 45,500 new price: Rs. 47,900

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) old price: Rs. 50,600 new price: Rs. 53,300

iPhone 8 Plus (128GB) old price: Rs. 55,600 new price: Rs. 58,500

iPhone XR (64GB) old price: Rs. 49,900 new price: Rs. 52,500

iPhone XR (128GB) old price: Rs. 54,900 new price: Rs. 57,800

iPhone XS (64GB) old price: Rs. 89,900 new price: Rs. 94,700

iPhone XS (256GB) old price: Rs. 1,03,900 new price: Rs. 1,09,400

iPhone 11 (64GB) old price: Rs. 64,900 new price: Rs. 68,300

iPhone 11 (128GB) old price: Rs. 69,900 new price: Rs. 73,600

iPhone 11 (256GB) old price: Rs. 79,900 new price: Rs. 84,100

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) old price: Rs. 1,01,200 new price: Rs. 1,06,600

iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) old price: Rs. 1,15,200 new price: Rs. 1,21,300

iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) old price: Rs. 1,33,200 new price: Rs. 1,40,300

iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) old price: Rs. 1,11,200 new price: Rs. 1,17,100

iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) old price: Rs. 1,25,200 new price: Rs. 1,31,900

iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) old price: Rs. 1,43,200 new price: Rs. 1,50,800



Samsung

Galaxy S20 old price: Rs. 66,999 new price: Rs. 70,500

Galaxy S20 Plus old price: Rs. 73,999 new price: Rs. 79,900

Galaxy S20 Ultra old price: Rs. 92,999 new price: Rs. 97,900

Galaxy Z Flip old price: Rs. 1,09,999 new price: Rs. 1,15,890

Galaxy Note 10 (8GB+256GB) old price: Rs. 69,999 new price: Rs. 73,600

Galaxy Note 10 Plus (12GB+256G) old price: Rs. 79,999 new price: Rs. 84,200

Galaxy Note 10 Plus (12GB+512GB) old price: Rs. 89,999 new price: Rs. 94,700

Galaxy Note 10 Lite (6GB+128GB) old price: Rs. 38,999 new price: Rs. 41,000

Galaxy Note 10 Lite (8GB+128GB) old price: Rs. 40,999 new price: Rs. 43,100

Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB/128GB) old price: Rs. 39,999 new price: Rs. 42,142

Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB/512GB) old price: Rs. 44,999 new price: Rs. 47,300

Galaxy A71 old price: Rs. 29,999 new price: Rs. 31,500

Galaxy A51 old price: Rs. 23,999 new price: Rs. 25,250

Galaxy M31 old price: starts at Rs. 15,999 new price: starts at Rs. 16,856

Galaxy M30s old price: starts at Rs. 13,999 new price: starts at Rs. 14,749

Galaxy M21 old price: starts at Rs. 13,499 new price: starts at Rs. 14,222



iQOO

iQOO 3 4G (8GB+128GB) old price: Rs. 36,990 new price: Rs. 38,990

iQOO 3 4G (8GB+256GB) old price: Rs. 39,990 new price: Rs. 41,990

iQOO 3 5G (12GB+256GB) old price: Rs. 44,990 new price: Rs. 46,990



Oppo

Reno 3 Pro old price: Rs. 29,990 new price: Rs. 31,990

Reno 2 old price: Rs. 36,990 new price: Rs. 38,990

Reno 2Z old price: Rs. 25,990 new price: Rs. 27,490

Reno 2F old price: Rs. 21,990 new price: Rs. 23,490

A9 2020 old price: Rs. 14,990 new price: Rs. 15,990



Vivo

Vivo S1 old price: starts at Rs. 15,990 new price: starts at Rs. 17,990

Vivo S1 Pro old price: Rs. 18,990 new price: Rs. 20,990

Vivo U10 old price: starts at Rs. 8,990 new price: starts at Rs. 9,990

Vivo U20 old price: starts at Rs. 10,990 new price: starts at Rs. 11,990

Vivo Z1 Pro old price: starts at Rs. 12,990 new price: starts at Rs. 13,990

Vivo V17 old price: Rs. 22,990 new price: Rs. 24,990



So yeah, if you were planning to buy a smartphone after the 21-day lockdown in India came to an end, you will now have to shell out a couple thousand bucks extra for that same device. I know, the tax rate hike is disappointing and a regressive step from the country’s Finance Ministry. Does the price increase affect your plans of buying a new phone or not? Let us know in the comments below.