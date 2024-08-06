Steal Deal: Moto Razr 40 Ultra Drops to Rs 45,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launched last year as the brand’s latest flagship foldable, which was overshadowed by the Razr 50 Ultra this year. However, the predecessor is still a very solid device that stands out as one of the best flip phones you can buy even now. And, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, this flagship flip has now received a HUGE price cut!

Originally, the phone launched for Rs 82,999, and just like all other Motorola phones, this base price was reduced to Rs 69,999 in the next couple of months. Now, with the Amazon sale, you can now get this flip phone for just Rs 45,249.

The best thing is that to avail of this steal deal of a price, you don’t need to get a specific bank card. The sale has brought a reduction in the listed price itself. Although an SBI Bank card will get you an additional Rs 1,500 off; you can still get it for Rs 46,749, if you don’t have one.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

As for the specifications, the Razr 40 Ultra’s big 3.6-inch flexible pOLED 144Hz external display with an 1100 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 stands out, big time. On the inside, you get to see a massive 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO 165Hz panel with a peak brightness of 1400 nits and 120% of DCI-P3 coverage.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powers the device. The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDD5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 13-based MyUX skin out of the box.

However, the device recently received the Android 14-based refreshed Hello UI (Review) skin as well. Also, the device is backed by 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

When it comes to optics, the Razr 40 Ultra features a 12MP primary sensor with OIS with a secondary 13MP ultra-wide+macro sensor. At the front, the flip phone sports two 32MP selfie shooters, one on the external display, with the other one on the inside.

There’s a 3,800mAh battery unit fueling the device, which is coupled with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. It also comes with 5W wireless charging support. Check out our review on YouTube below.

That’s about it for this deal. Hurry up if you want to grab this deal, as the sale ends on August 11.