Flipkart has announced the dates for its ‘Big Billion Days‘ sale ahead of the upcoming festive season. The six-day event will run from October 16-21 and will offer a wide range of products across several categories. In a press release, the company said that the event will offer great value propositions to existing and new consumers while providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country.

As part of the event, Flipkart will offer deals and discounts on mobiles, TVs, home appliances, electronics, clothing, accessories, beauty products, baby care products, toys, home decor, furniture, grocery and more. The company has already announced a few of the upcoming deals on an official microsite dedicated to the Big Billion Days. That includes offers on smartphones like the Poco M2, Realme C12, Infinix Hot 9 Pro and the LG G8X.

According to the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm, Flipkart Plus customers will get priority access to The Big Billion Days sale deals and offers, starting October 15. The company has also partnered with SBI to offer the bank’s debit- and credit card users a 10% instant discount on prepaid purchases. In addition, buyers will also be entitled to get no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv as well as with other leading banks. There will also be cashback offers for Paytm users.

Announcing the upcoming event, the CEO of Flipkart Group, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, said: “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations”. You can check out more details about the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.