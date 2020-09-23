After announcing it late last week, Apple has today finally launched its official online store in India. The company’s new store offers users all the flagship experiences that Apple offers in its stores across the world.

With the Apple Store online, Apple customers get a bunch of benefits including direct support from Apple specialists, trade-ins for iPhones, and a lot more. Customers also get full configuration options, which were sadly missing up until now. That means you can finally configure your MacBook or iMac just the way you like it, complete with the specifications you want.

The store showcases all of Apple’s products including the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, and the new 4th-gen iPad Air alongside other products from the MacBook, iPhone, and Apple TV line-up.

When purchasing from the Apple Online Store, customers will also have the option to finance their purchase, and add on Apple Care+ for eligible devices to add extended warranty and damage protection.

Alongside all that is Apple’s Education program under which students, their parents, and lecturers can get discounts on MacBooks and iPhones. This discount is applicable for all new and current university students.

Right now, delivery dates on products vary from as fast as 1-3 days to a couple weeks. The company has reportedly partnered with Blue Dart for logistics, and is also not offering cash on delivery options due to the COVID-19 pandemic.