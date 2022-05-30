iOS 16 to get Support for an Always-on Display Feature for iPhone 14

Apple’s WWDC 2022 is just days away at this point and we could not be more excited for the company to unveil the next-gen iOS 16 and more OS upgrades. While we have heard some rumors regarding iOS 16 in the past, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed fresh information suggesting that Apple could finally add support for an always-on display feature for iPhones with iOS 16. Check out the details right below.

iOS 16 to Add Support for Always-On Display

According to the recent edition of Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple is said to add support for an always-on display (AOD) feature in iOS 16 ahead of the release of its upcoming iPhone 14 series. The Apple analyst says that the Cupertino giant is planning to add some major changes to the lock-screen on iPhones and iPads this year, including support for AOD and “wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.”

Gurman adds that the AOD support on iPhones will turn down the frame rate significantly to always display quick-glanceable information like the battery percentage and notification count, among others. However, it is worth mentioning that the analyst says that the AOD feature will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models and won’t ship until September.

This new information seemingly confirms AOD for the iPhone 14 Pro models, which was recently rumored. To recall, Apple was expected to introduce AOD with the iPhone 13 earlier.

Other features of the upcoming iOS 16 include new ways of system interactions, refreshed Apple apps, upgrades for the Messages and Health apps, and many others. You can check out our iOS 16 round-up story to know more about the upcoming features, changes, release date, supported devices, and more.

New iPhone 14 Details Leaked Too!

Meanwhile, Gurman has also reported (via Phonearena) that Apple has expectations to sell fewer iPhone 14 models than what was previously predicted by analysts. Gurman says that the fact that the iPhone 14 series will not be a significant upgrade over its predecessor has led Apple set a flat production target of 220 million iPhone units for 2022. Analysts have previously predicted that the company would produce at least 240 million units this year. Supply-chain issue is another reason for this.

Furthermore, Gurman points out that the standard iPhone 14 and the 14 Max would come with incremental upgrades over the current iPhone 13 models. Although, all of the iPhone 14 models are slated to get a 120Hz ProMotion display. However, features like the much-anticipated 48MP camera and the RAM upgrade are currently rumored for the Pro models.

So, what do you think about the addition of an always-on display feature for the 2022 iPhones? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.