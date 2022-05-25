iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Flaunt an Always-on-Display

Leaks and rumors regarding the iPhone 14 series have been in abundance and more often than not, we see them surfacing. We recently heard about the iPhone 14’s selfie camera upgrade and now have details on the display part, specifically for the Pro models. Here are the details.

iPhone 14 to See Some Display Upgrades

New information by Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 14, most likely just the Pro models, will come with high refresh improvements, which could lower the refresh rate to 1Hz in situations when the iPhone will be inactive. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max, which are the first iPhones to support a 120Hz refresh rate, allow for a switch between 10Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, depending upon the display content. This is possible due to the use of the LTPO panel. Can’t confirm, but expecting it.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 23, 2022

In 2022, this might change to compete with the likes of the Android counterparts like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and will further help in saving the battery life.

Another by-product of this upgrade could be the introduction of the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality, which is present on many Android smartphones. This feature allows people to get access to various notifications, the clock, and more elements without needing to unlock the device. To recall, the iPhone 13 was previously expected to get hold of AOD but that never took shape. Maybe, this year could be it!

While we are assuming these display upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, we don’t know if this will be the case. A previous report hinted at ProMotion displays for all iPhone 14 models. So, exact information on this still remains unknown.

As a reminder, we previously got to know that the iPhone 14 series might come equipped with an auto-focus selfie camera, which could be sourced from LG Innotek and Sharp and cost three times more. While there will be a significant selfie camera upgrade, it might end up increasing the iPhone 14 price.

Other details to expect include a pill+hole display to replace the notch, 48MP cameras for the first time on an iPhone, battery improvements, and loads of more stuff. The iPhone 14 series will most likely launch in September, much like previous years’ models, and could be accompanied by various other Apple products. Since there’s some time before concrete details come our way, it’s best to wait for them and meanwhile, enjoy the rumors and leaks. We will keep you updated on such details, so, keep visiting Beebom.

Featured Image: Jon Prosser