iOS 16 Is Available on 81% of iPhones, Reveals Apple

Apple is all set to host its WWDC 2023 event in two days to reveal the next-gen iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and so much more. Ahead of this, the tech major has shared a new report, which reveals the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 adoption rate so far, which looks impressive. Find out more details below.

iOS 16 Found on Most iPhones!

Apple’s data reveals that as of May 31, 2023, 81% of all iOS devices are running iOS 16. 13% of devices are still on iOS 15, with the rest 6% being on earlier versions of iOS (most likely iOS 14). In totality, 90% of iOS devices released in the last four years are running iOS 16, with 8% and 2% running iOS 15 and prior versions, respectively.

The report also talks about iPadOS adoption and suggests that 71% of all iPadOS devices are running iPadOS 16. However, 20% of devices are still on iPadOS 15, with the rest 9% being on earlier versions of iPadOS. Overall, 76% of iPadOS devices released in the last four years are running iPadOS 16, with 18% and 6% running iOS 15 and prior versions, respectively.

The data is indicative of how good Apple is at making updates available to its plethora of devices. This also indicates the support that each iPhone and iPad gets after its launch. The “Apple Ecosystem” is what makes this possible. For those who don’t know, even iOS 15 had a decent adoption rate but iOS 16 surpassed this. In comparison, Android’s adoption rate is much less; only 12% of Android phones run Android 13.

With the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 launch knocking on the door, it will be interesting to see the pace at which the new versions of the OS’ are adopted! So, what are your thoughts on the aforementioned information? Let us know in the comments below.