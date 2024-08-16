Home > AI > How to Use Flux AI Image Generator For Free

How to Use Flux AI Image Generator For Free

Arjun Sha
In Short
  • Flux is a free and open-source model for generating AI images. It's even better than Midjourney in producing human images.
  • You can use Flux AI for free on HuggingFace, NightCafe, BasedLabs, and other services.
  • Flux. 1 [dev] and [schnell] models are readily available from the developer. Some custom LoRA models are also tuned for photorealistic images.

Flux is an open-source AI model that is gaining traction for generating lifelike human images, even surpassing Midjourney in producing photorealistic images. So if you want to use this image generator for free, you have come to the right place. We have added four services that allow users to generate AI images using the Flux model. On that note, let’s begin.

Method 1: Use Flux AI on HuggingFace

You can use the Flux AI model to generate images on HuggingFace for free. The best part is that you don’t have to sign up for an account.

  • Navigate to Flux. 1 [dev] (website) on HuggingFace and enter your prompt. You can also try the Flux .1 [schnell] model (website).
  • Along with the prompt, you can use the Advanced Settings section to configure image height and width, seed value and number of generation steps you want the model to use. Click on Run once your prompt is ready.
  • It will take some time depending on the system load. After a few seconds, the AI image will be generated.
use flux on huggingface
Method 2: Get Flux AI on BasedLabs

  • In your web browser, open the flux.1 tool on BasedLabs (website) and then sign up for a free account.
  • Next, enter your prompt, select number of generations, aspect ratio and specify a negative prompt, if required.
  • Once your input is ready, click on Generate images. BasedLabs will now process your prompt with the flux.1 model and create the images you requested.
use flux on basedlabs

Method 3: Use Flux AI on Fal.ai

  • Head over to fal.ai (website) and sign in with your GitHub account. Currently, there is no other way to access it.
  • To generate images using the Flux [dev] model, enter a description inside the Prompt box.
  • You can expand the Additional Settings section to configure different options like image size, aspect ratio, inference steps, seed value, guidance scale, and number of images.
  • Once your input is ready, click on Run to generate your desired images.
  • You can also try the Realism LoRA (website) or Flux [schnell] model (website) to experiment with your generations.
use flux on fal.ai

Method 4: Get Flux on NightCafe

Flux is also available on NightCafe, but you only get 5 free credits. You can use one credit to generate a single AI image.

  • Head over to NightCafe for Flux (website) and enter your prompt.
  • From the left sidebar, click on Preset under “Style” and choose your preferred image style.
  • You can also use the More Settings option to select an aspect ratio and number of images to be generated.
  • Finally, click on Create and the image will be generated using the Flux model.
use flux on nightcafe
So this is how you can use the Flux AI model to generate AI images for free. While the model is free and open-source, running such a large AI model requires compute and hardware resources. That’s why services ask users to either sign up for an account or pay to continue using the model. Anyway, that is all from us. If you found this interesting, check out our list of the best AI art generators, both free and paid.

Arjun Sha

