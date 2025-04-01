Home > AI > How to Create Ghibli Images For Free

How to Create Ghibli Images For Free

Arjun Sha
In Short
  • You no longer need a paid ChatGPT subscription to generate Ghibli images.
  • Free ChatGPT users can now create Ghibli images by clicking on the 3-dot menu -> Create image.
  • However, free users can only generate three images per day. You can also check out Grok and Fotor to create Studio Ghibli-style images.

ChatGPT’s native image generation feature has gone viral, thanks to the Ghibli trend. We recently tested GPT-4o’s native image generation and found that it produces impressive Studio Ghibli-style images. So if you wish to create Ghibli images for free, there are several options including ChatGPT, Grok, and Fotor. On that note, let’s go ahead and learn how to generate Ghibli images for free.

Create Ghibli Images on ChatGPT for Free

OpenAI has finally brought GPT-4o’s native image generation feature for everyone including free ChatGPT users. It means that you can now create Ghibli images without subscribing to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan. Note that free ChatGPT users can only generate three images per day.

  • Open chatgpt.com (visit) in a web browser and sign in with a free account.
  • Now, click on the 3-dot menu and choose “Create image”.
  • This is the option that lets you create Ghibli images using the new GPT-4o native image generation feature.
create ghibli image in chatgpt for free
  • Now, click on the “+” icon and upload your image. Add one image at a time.
  • Finally, enter the prompt “make this image Studio Ghibli style” and run it.
upload image in chatgpt
  • Within a minute, your Ghibli-style image will be ready on ChatGPT. Enjoy!
chatgpt created ghibli image
Also Read: 10 Best AI Photo Editor Tools I’ve Tested in 2025

Generate Ghibli Images on Grok for Free

Apart from ChatGPT, you can also generate Studio Ghibli-style images on Grok for free. Unlike ChatGPT, Grok has expanded limits so you can create many Ghibli-style images. While image generation is pretty fast on Grok 3, the output quality is not as good as ChatGPT’s. Having said that, it’s still usable. Here is how to get started.

  • Launch grok.com (visit) or X (visit) in a web browser and sign in.
  • Now, click on the paperclip icon and upload your image.
  • Next, enter the prompt “make this image Studio Ghibli style” and hit Enter.
make ghibli style images in grok for free
  • Grok will instantly create a Ghibli-style image.
ghibli generated image in grok

Create Ghibli Images on Fotor for Free

Besides ChatGPT and Grok, you can use the AI photo enhancer tool, Fotor to create Ghibli images. It’s free for all users, but due to heavy traffic, image generation may take some time. The best part about Fotor is that it offers various Ghibli-style effects. Here is how to get started.

  • Open Fotor (visit) and sign in with a free account.
  • Now, upload an image and choose the Ghibli-style effect from the left pane.
  • Your Ghibli-style image will be generated right away.
upload images in fotor to create ghibli images

So these are the three ways to create Studio Ghibli-style images without paying any fee. Since OpenAI has brought the native image generation feature to free ChatGPT users, you don’t have to rely on other tools. ChatGPT takes some time to produce images, but it has more depth and mirrors Studio Ghibli’s artistic style more closely.

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

