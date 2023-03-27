How to Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp (Guide)

At this point, ChatGPT has dug its way into almost every device conceivable. From using ChatGPT on Siri to having it on your Apple Watch, the AI chatbot is everywhere. With the launch of the new GPT-4 language model from OpenAI, interest has only risen. However, for many ChatGPT still remains a dream for Whatsapp users. However, that is now finally a reality, as you can use the AI bot on Whatsapp without any complicated steps. So without any further ado, let’s begin learning how to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp (2023)

Prerequisites to Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

While we will be detailing the process to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp below, there are some things you should be aware of before we begin. Have a look below and understand the finer points.

1. We will be using a service we found online. Called Shmooz AI, the company has created a WhatsApp AI bot. Schmooz has integrated ChatGPT directly into its bot, making it basically act like a mediator. However, do note that Shmooz is a paid service with only the first 20 messages free.

2. You can get the paid version of Shmooz AI starting at $9.99 per month for unlimited access.

3. Another thing to note here is that Shmooz AI does not allow people to use their own OpenAI API. While there are ways to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp using API integration and commands, we are using Shmooz AI since it is much easier and painless to do so. Those with an interested ear can still check out our guide on how to build your own chatbot for a different experience.

How to Set up and Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

With that out of the way, let’s begin using ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

1. On your phone, visit the official Shmooz AI website using the link here. Tap the “Start Shmoozing” button, and your WhatsApp will automatically open.

2. Here, tap the “Continue to chat” button, and you will be led to the chat screen right away.

3. A message will be auto-typed in the message box for you. Simply send it, and the bot will respond.

4. And that’s it! You can now talk to Shmooz AI in WhatsApp like you would with ChatGPT, and it will respond.

Shmooz AI for WhatsApp: Initial Impressions

Since Shmooz AI itself is essentially a chatbot, I decided to open my best ChatGPT prompts articles and use a few of them to see how it responds. I started out by feeding it the ingredients I had left in my kitchen. Shmooz whipped up a recipe for a pasta carbonara in a little over 3 seconds. I then moved on to music and asked it to write an 8-bar pop chord progression. It even composed classical music without issues. I finally moved on to generating images using AI Shmooz and came out with some masterpieces easily.

Throughout my time using Shmooz AI, I encountered no downtime and its responses were super quick. It could do all I asked for it easily without issues. Shmooz also promises that the AI chatbot is private and secure and that appropriate measures have been implemented to protect users’ information.

Use ChatGPT on Whatsapp Without Complicated Steps

We hope this guide helped you in setting up ChatGPT on your WhatsApp account without any problems. As mentioned above, you have 20 free messages so make them count! Once done there, hop on to your PC and have fun with the bot with these best ChatGPT prompts. Or we suggest learning how to access ChatGPT 4 for free. Bored of the bot already? Check out these best ChatGPT alternatives instead. So, how’s your experience with using ChatGPT on WhatsApp? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!