The Gemini App Gets ‘Project Astra’ Support For Android Users

At MWC 2025, Google demonstrated Project Astra in Gemini and said the much-anticipated AI feature will be available to Android users by the end of March. And finally, Google is walking the talk. A Reddit user has revealed that Project Astra is already live on their Xiaomi phone. In case you are unaware, Project Astra lets you share your screen or camera to allow Gemini to see and voice chat in real-time.

In the demo, Gemini is able to see the phone’s screen and chat with the user in real-time. And to share your camera, you can open Gemini Live and show your surroundings to interact with Gemini instantly. Google has confirmed to The Verge that the feature is indeed rolling out.

Note that Google has integrated Project Astra into the Gemini app, and it’s only available to Google One AI Premium subscribers which costs $19.99 per month. Currently, it’s limited to Android phones.

OpenAI has also rolled out screen-sharing and live camera on ChatGPT and it costs $20 per month. Microsoft Copilot, on the other hand, is offering the same feature for free in the US. Some users have already received access to Copilot Vision on Android and iOS without any subscription.

While Google is late to the party, we hope the feature is worth the wait. It can assist users while studying and can analyze on-screen information and data. You can also use Project Astra while traveling. You can point the camera around your surroundings and ask questions to get a response instantly.