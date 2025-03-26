RecCloud AI Video Translator: Transform Your Video Content in 70+ Languages

Video content creation is on the rise and creators are looking to expand their audience worldwide. If that sounds like you, RecCloud AI Video Translator is the ultimate tool you’ll need in your arsenal to translate videos and reach a wider audience. RecCloud uses advanced AI algorithms to translate videos in more than 70 languages and adds translated subtitles as well. So if you want to localize your video content for different regions and grow your business, you should know everything about RecCloud AI Video Translator in detail.

Translate Videos in 70+ Languages Using RecCloud AI

RecCloud offers an impressive AI-powered video translator tool that is capable of translating video content into more than 70 languages. It can translate both voiceover and subtitles to any language you want. RecCloud AI Video Translator supports translation into all major global languages, including English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Hindi, Chinese, and many more.

It can also translate videos into regional languages so you can reach a broader audience around the world with your video content. Since it uses advanced AI algorithms to detect and convert voiceovers and subtitles, the translated videos are highly accurate.

The best part about RecCloud AI Video Translator is that it allows you to choose from a range of different voices for each language. For example, depending on your content, you can choose a male or female voice, and adjust the tone to be formal, casual, or emotional.

On top of that, RecCloud AI Video Translator can accurately distinguish between different voices in a video. For example, if there are multiple speakers in a video, you can choose the “Auto” option and RecCloud automatically assigns distinct voices to each speaker, providing a smooth translation experience.

This ensures that the translated video matches the original content in terms of tonality and presentation. By the way, you can even choose the output volume and audio playback speed before exporting the translated video.

In case, you just want to add translated subtitles while keeping the original audio, you can also do that with RecCloud AI Video Translator. It offers a dedicated Subtitle Translation tool to translate subtitles in more than 70 languages.

Next, one of the upcoming features is Transcription Translation which allows you to convert videos and audio content to translated text. You can pick a language of your choice and the video will be translated into text, in your chosen language, saving you time and hassle.

Edit and Proofread Translated Text

The RecCloud AI Video Translator can automatically translate videos and add subtitles, but if you wish to enhance the translated text, you can do so with its excellent editor. After processing the video, you can click on the translated text, which is neatly ordered by timestamps.

Here, you can edit the text and change the subtitles in the output video. In addition, any changes made to the subtitles will automatically update the translated voiceover which is awesome. Not only that, you can add new subtitles and merge them in the editor. This will both change the subtitle and voiceover, based on your new input.

Following that, if you prefer a different voice or want to tune the volume, you can change that in the editor before exporting the video. Finally, you can change the appearance of subtitles and choose font, size, alignment, background color, style, and more.

RecCloud AI Video Translator Is Available on Mobile and Windows

You can seamlessly access the online RecCloud AI Video Translator on the web, but if you want to translate videos on the go, the company offers Android and iOS apps as well. Basically, with the RecCloud mobile app, you can translate videos on any platform without any hassle. On top of that, RecCloud also offers a dedicated Windows app so you are covered on nearly all platforms.

RecCloud AI Video Translator: File and Format Support

You can upload videos up to 4GB in size to translate videos using the RecCloud AI Video Translator. The size limit is quite huge so you can process high-quality videos as well. As for audio files, you can upload files up to 500MB in size. In addition, the video/audio duration is extended up to 3 hours, which is awesome for processing lengthy videos.

As for file format support, RecCloud AI Video Translator can process a range of media formats including MP4, MOV, M4V, MKV, WEBM, MP3, M4A, and WAV. So be it large videos or media compatibility, RecCloud has you covered on all sides.

Besides AI video translation, RecCloud offers a variety of AI-powered tools and features to edit videos and audio files seamlessly. The popular RecCloud AI Speech to Text tool can convert spoken words into highly accurate text. You can throw videos and audio files, and RecCloud does a splendid job of transcribing the text with near-perfect precision. Moreover, you can enhance the transcribed text using AI and generate a summary as well.

Apart from that, you can use the RecCloud Al Text to Speech tool to generate natural-sounding audio speech from text. Then you have the AI Video/Audio Summarization tool that can summarize lengthy YouTube videos and social media clips. Next, you can remove vocals from videos and audio files. Finally, the RecCloud AI Video Generator lets you bring your ideas to life by producing high-quality videos from simple text prompts.

RecCloud AI: Plans and Pricing

RecCloud offers a 5-minute free trial to access the AI Video Translator tool, however, it has limited features. If you are a content creator or marketer, I highly recommend getting the Pro plan, which costs only $7.8 per month when billed annually. It gives you access to all AI features, including AI Video Translation with 10,800 credits per year. You also receive 10GB of cloud storage with the paid plan.

In case you are looking for a budget plan, RecCloud provides a Basic plan that costs $4.8 per month, billed annually. It offers 3,000 credits per year with 10GB of cloud storage. Finally, large companies can choose the Business plan, which starts at $27.8 per month and brings 36,000 credits per year.

If you are looking to translate videos using AI and access a suite of powerful AI tools, RecCloud is a fantastic all-in-one platform. It can help you tap global audience and grow your business manyfold.