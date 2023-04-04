How to Use Bing AI Image Creator on the Web, Android, and iPhone For Free

Microsoft recently announced that you can create images on Bing Chat using just natural language. Simply use words to describe a scene and the AI will instantly generate images based on your prompt. That is one of many ways you can use Bing AI Chat. So if you are wondering how to use Bing AI Image Creator on the web, Android, or iPhone for free, follow our comprehensive tutorial below. It works like many of the AI Art Generators and does not take much time to process the image. On that note, let’s jump to the guide.

How to Use Bing AI Image Creator (2023)

Here, we have mentioned detailed instructions on how to use Bing AI Image Creator on the web, Android, and iPhone. We have also mentioned an alternative if the feature is not live for your account. You can expand the table below and move to any section you want.

Use Bing Chat’s AI Image Creator on the Web for Free

The Bing AI Image Creator is now live in Bing Chat and Microsoft is continuously adding more people to the preview access. It’s powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E model, which is used to generate digital images from natural language descriptions. The good part is that there seems to be no limit to creating images in Bing Chat. However, after 25 image generations per day, it may take more time to create images based on your promp. Now, with that out of the way, let’s jump to the instructions.

1. First, ensure you have access to Bing Chat. You can head to bing.com/new and join the waitlist using your Microsoft account. Users are currently getting instant access to Bing Chat, so go ahead and enroll yourself.

2. Once you have access, open bing.com/chat in your browser to access the new Bing AI chat interface. If you are using a browser other than Microsoft Edge, you need to install an extension to use Bing Chat in any web browser. It will work on all Chromium-based browsers.

3. Now, switch to the “Creative” conversation style in Bing Chat. Keep in mind, Bing AI Image Creator currently only works in this mode.

4. Now, enter your prompt for creating an image. For example, I entered “create an image of the Taj Mahal in the snow,” and Bing created four images in different variations within a minute. That’s cool, right? You can also start your prompt with “draw an image…”.

5. For more prompt ideas and varieties, you can add these keywords: digital art, photorealistic, futuristic, 3D render, abstract, dreamy, detailed sketch, etc. Here, I added “create an abstract image where AGI has taken over the world. it should be futuristic.” and this is what Bing AI Image Creator generated.

Use Bing AI Image Creator Website on Your Desktop

If Bing AI Chat does not generate an image, you will have to wait for the feature to go live on your account. Meanwhile, you can head to bing.com/create to generate AI images in a similar fashion. Here too you get 25 image generations per day, with longer wait for generations after this limit is exhausted. Bing Image Creator is based on DALL-E 2 and is currently in preview.

You can enter your prompt at the very top to start creating AI artworks. Then, you can click on each image and download them in a larger resolution. It outputs a JPG image of 1024 × 1024 resolution.

Use Bing AI Image Creator on Android and iOS for Free

1. Android and iPhone users can also generate images using Bing AI Image Creator. You simply need to install the Bing – Your AI copilot app (Android /and iOS, Free) on your smartphone. Android users open the Play Store app and iOS users open the App Store app.

2. Next, tap on “Get started,” followed by “Sign in and join“. You will need a Microsoft account to sign in and access the Bing AI Image Creator.

3. Once signed in, tap on the “Bing” icon at the bottom center. It will open the Bing AI Chat on your smartphone. Here, switch to the “Creative” mode.

4. Now, you can type or speak your prompt directly. Start with “create an image of …” and add your keywords. Now, tap on the “Send” button.

5. In a minute or two, AI-generated images will be ready on your Android or iOS device.

6. If it does not generate an AI image in Bing Chat, you can open bing.com/create on your mobile browser and use the same service, albeit in a different interface.

7. Now, you can tap and long-press on the image to download it right away. So this is how you can use Bing AI Image Creator on iPhones and Android smartphones.

Generate Images With AI Using Bing Image Creator

So this is how you can use Bing AI Image Creator on the web, Android, and iOS absolutely for free. I tried this AI art generator on multiple platforms and Bing Image Creator worked without any fumbles. I have personally used Stable Diffusion in the past and I must say, the Bing Image Creator didn’t disappoint. Anyway, if you want to use ChatGPT 4 for free, go to our tutorial for detailed information. Apart from that, if you are interested in a comparison between Google Bard and Bing Chat, follow our linked article. Finally, if you have any questions, let us know in the comment section below.