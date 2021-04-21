Apple unveiled a bunch of new hardware devices at its ‘Spring Loaded’ virtual event. This includes new colorful iMacs, iPad Pro models, new Apple TV 4K, and yes, AirTags (finally!). So, if you are thinking of getting one of the latest Apple products in India, here is how much you will have to spend.

New Apple Hardware: India Pricing

iMac with Apple M1

Starting with the upgraded iMacs, which come with Apple’s in-house M1 chip inside, much like the current-gen MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini that were launched last year. The new M1 iMac models come with a bigger 24-inch screen and an array of new vibrant colors.

Along with the new iMac models, Apple also introduced new Magic Keyboard models with TouchID, new Magic Mice with colorful aluminum finishes, and a new Magic trackpad to complete the whole iMac setup.

Now, coming to the storage and configuration, the new iMacs come in three variants and pack up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. And below are the India prices of the M1 Mac:

iMac with 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU (8GB + 256GB) – Rs 1,19,900

(8GB + 256GB) – Rs 1,19,900 iMac with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU (8GB + 256GB) – Rs 1,39,900

(8GB + 256GB) – Rs 1,39,900 iMac with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU (8GB + 512GB) – Rs 1,59,900

iPad Pro with Apple M1

Next, as per the earlier rumors, Apple unveiled two new iPad Pro models with MiniLED display, 5G support, and more. The next-gen iPad Pro comes in two sizes – an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model. Although the 11-inch model does not sport a mini-LED display, both the models, surprisingly, feature the Apple M1 chip inside instead of an A-series chipset.

Moreover, the devices now pack up to a whopping 2TB of internal storage. Here are the India prices of the new M1-powered iPad Pro models:

11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip:

128GB – Rs 71,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 85,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 71,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 85,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 256GB – Rs 80,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 94,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 80,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 94,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 512GB – Rs 98,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,12,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 98,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,12,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 1TB – Rs 1,34,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,48,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 1,34,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,48,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 2TB – Rs 1,70,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,84,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip and MiniLED Display:

128GB – Rs 99,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,13,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 99,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,13,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 256GB – Rs 1,08,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,22,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 1,08,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,22,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 512GB – Rs 1,26,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,40,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 1,26,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,40,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 1TB – Rs 1,62,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,76,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

– Rs 1,62,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 1,76,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 2TB – Rs 1,98,900 (Wi-Fi) | Rs 2,12,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Apple TV 4K

Apart from these, Apple also upgraded its Apple TV 4K set with the A12 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone XS and XR. Moreover, the new Apple TV 4K brings support for Dolby Vision, high frame rate HDR, and a new feature allowing the use of an iPhone to color-calibrate the TV.

Along with the new Apple TV 4K, the company also released a new Siri remote for the set. It comes in a sleek design with the Siri button now moved to the side and a touch-enabled D-pad to better navigate through content.

So, below are the Indian pricing of the Apple TV 4K:

Apple TV 4K (32GB) – Rs 18,900

– Rs 18,900 Apple TV 4K (64GB) – Rs 20,900

– Rs 20,900 Apple TV 4K Siri Remote – Rs 5,800

Apple AirTag

Now, coming to the long-rumored Apple product that finally made its way to the market yesterday. The Apple AirTag is a new Bluetooth-enabled item-tracking device much like Tile or Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag. So, the Cupertino giant unveiled AirTag at the event, and here is how much it costs in India:

AirTag (Pack of 1) – Rs 3,190

AirTag (Pack of 4) – Rs 10,900

iPhone 12 (New Purple Color)

Lastly, alongside the new iPad Pro devices, iMacs, and Apple TV 4K, Apple released a new color for the iPhone 12-series. It is a vibrant purple color scheme, much like the purple of the iPhone 11, and is available for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini.

Coming to its prices, the new purple iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini comes at the same price as the other iPhone 12 and 12 Mini variants. So, the purple iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model, and the purple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 in India.

Availability

So, these are the Indian prices of the new Apple products that were unveiled at the ‘Spring Loaded’ hardware event. Coming to availability, the new iMac and iPad Pro models will be available to pre-order from April 30 from Apple’s official online store in India. They will be shipping sometime in mid-May.

Coming to the purple iPhone 12 models and the AirTag, consumers will be able to place their orders starting from April 23, 5:30 PM. The availability of the Apple TV 4K in India has not been confirmed by Apple, as of now. So, keep a tab on Apple’s Indian online store if you are planning to buy it.