Apple recently announced that its much-awaited WWDC 2021 event will be organized virtually from June 7 to June 11. However, Apple’s digital voice assistant Siri has now revealed that the Cupertino giant will organize another event prior to its developer’s conference. This special event, scheduled for 20th April, will focus on the launch of new products.

Apple Hardware Event Set for April 20

First spotted by Macrumors, Apple’svoice assistant reportedly revealed the date and location of the next Apple event. It was in a response to the question “When is the next Apple event?”

So, if you ask the above question to Siri, the voice assistant replies with the following statement: “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.” Following the statement, Siri also provides a link to Apple.com.

Anmol from our team was able to get the above response from Siri on his iPhone X. You can check out the screenshot right below.

However, it seems like the response depends on the location or the region as Siri does not reveal the date in India. I tried it on my device but could not get Siri to come up with the above response. On my device, Siri only says, “You can get all the details about Apple events on Apple.com”, and provides a link to the official Apple website. As per reports, you can only get Siri to spill the beans for the next Apple event on a device linked to a US Apple ID.

New Apple Products Incoming

The special event announcement for next week may not come as a surprise to many. As some earlier reports had suggested that Apple was looking to unveil a few new Apple products in April. These include the upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with MiniLED displays and the long-rumored AirTags tracker, which will compete against Tile and Samsung’s SmartTag.

Moreover, the event will likely be a pre-recorded video without the direct involvement of the media. It will reportedly be live-streamed on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel.

Apple usually sends out press invitations prior to digital events like these. So, there is a chance that the company will start sending the invites to publications later today.