Alongside the new M1-powered iMac, Apple also launched the next-gen iPad Pro at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event today. The biggest upgrade for these models will have to be the Apple M1 processor as compared to the company’s A-series chipsets. With this launch, the Cupertino giant has now transitioned its popular iMac, MacBook, Mac Mini, and iPad lineup to M1 chips.

M1-Powered iPad Pro: Specifications

The design of the new iPad Pro lineup is pretty much the same as its predecessor. You have an almost bezel-less display on the front and a dual-camera system on the back. While the 11-inch variant still includes a ProMotion display, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a new Liquid Retina XDR display. In line with rumors, it is a mini-LED screen “that uses over 10,000 LEDs” across the back of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s display.

The panel boasts 1600-nits of peak brightness and a 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio. Further, Apple boasts that you get support for ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, HDR, and Dolby Vision aboard the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Under the hood, the next-gen 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are powered by the Apple M1 processor. The new 8-core CPU offers up to 50% faster CPU performance than A12Z Bionic and up to 40% faster GPU performance. You will also find up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage.

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro now support USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3. They will also support 5G connectivity with millimeter support in the US, with speeds up to 4Gbps. As for the TrueDepth camera system, Apple has included a 12MP primary sensor, a new 12MP ultra-wide sensor with 122-degree FOV, and a LiDAR sensor for accurate focus and detailed image capture in low-light conditions.

Apple says that you will get up to 10 hours of battery life with the Wi-Fi models of the latest iPad Pro. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models will offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new iPads will arrive with iOS 14.5 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Wi-Fi models for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are priced starting at $799 and $1,099 respectively. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models are priced starting at $999 and $1,299 respectively in the US.

The next-gen 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available to buy in two colorways, namely silver and space gray. It will be up for pre-order from 30th April and will start shipping in the second half of May. So, will you be buying the new M1-based iPad? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.