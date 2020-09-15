Today is Apple’s recently announced ‘Time Flies’ launch event. The Cupertino giant is going to take the wraps off two new iPads, the Apple Watch Series 6, and an affordable Apple Watch SE. Reputable tipster evleaks confirms this launch lineup but the launch of the iPhone 12 series at today’s event is questionable. One of the surprises, however, could be Apple’s long-rumored Tile competitor called AirTags.

Apple AirTags were first spotted in the iOS 13 code earlier last year. And today, just a few hours ahead of the launch event, we have gotten a close look at what this tracking device might look like. Tipster Jon Prosser has shared concept renders, based on a video showing off the real device. The original video hasn’t been shared to safeguard the identity of the source.

As you can see in the image below, the AirTag will feature a clean white front with no Apple logo or any inscription of any kind. This falls in line with previous leaks for the device. The bottom panel, made out of polished metal, features the branding and the popular ‘Designed by Apple in California’ tag.

Prosser has been quite reliable when it comes to Apple leaks, however, we suggest you take this with a grain of salt. He further adds that the AirTags will be slightly bigger than a soda bottle cap. And unlike Tile, which sports a small hole at the corner to attach it to keychains and bags, Apple will offer its own keychain with a leather pouch (to be bought separately, of course) to store the AirTag.

For those unaware, Apple AirTags are said to be Bluetooth tracking devices that you will easily be able to attach to your keys, wallets, and other gadgets. It will enable you to locate and track all goods AirTags have been attached to in the ‘Find My’ app. The Apple AirTags will most probably include the ultra-wideband U1 chip, which premiered with iPhone 11, to enable users to precisely pinpoint their objects. This chip is currently being used for improved AirDrop discoverability and the ability to locate your MacBook with ease.

AirTags could lay the groundwork for Apple to bake the U1 chip into all of its products, making them easily discoverable using the Find My app. You will then be able to locate any and all of your products in a jiffy.