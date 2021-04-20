Putting an end to the endless stream of rumors and leaks, Apple has officially unveiled its Tile-like tracking device AirTag during the ‘Spring Loaded’ event today. It is a tiny circular device that lets you track items, such as wallets, keys, bags, and more, via the ‘Find My’ app, when iOS 14.5 rolls out later this week.

Apple AirTag: Specs and Features

Apple AirTag is a small and lightweight tracking device with a polished stainless steel top. It carries an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating and a user-replaceable coin cell battery. You can twist off the steel cover and change the CR2032 coin cell battery, which Apple says will last you over a year.

In addition, the AirTag includes a built-in speaker, accelerometer, U1 tracking chip, and Bluetooth LE support. The U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology and will enable you to see the precise location of your items in the Find My app. The tag can make sound via the built-in speaker when it is in Bluetooth range. This is coupled with haptic feedback and visual cues to make it easier to locate items.

“Users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby,” as per the blog post. The Precision Finding is only available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series, which have the U1 chip onboard.

The AirTag setup process is super simple. Just like AirPods, you simply need to bring the tracker close to your iPhone for an instant connection. You can set custom names for all items in the Find My app and get a free custom engraving, such as text or emoji, on the tracker.

Further, the Apple AirTag supports accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, built into iOS 14 to help visually impaired users locate items. The company also ensures your privacy. It does not store any location data or location history, along with features that discourage unwanted tracking and the Find My network is end-to-end encrypted.

Price and Availability

You will be able to buy an Apple AirTag for $29 each. If you plan on tracking the location of more stuff, you can buy the $99 four-pack of AirTags in the US. Apple will compete against the likes of Tile and the recently launched Samsung SmartTag.

The Apple AirTag will be up for pre-order on 23rd April (i.e on Friday) and available to buy from 30th April via the Apple Store and offline stores.