Pixel 6 Pro’s Magic Eraser Feature Could Help Remove Objects from Photos

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 series on October 19. While we already know most of the key specifications of the Pixel 6 series, a new report on XDA gives us more details on the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera. The report also reveals that 2022’s Pixel 7 will have the codename ‘pipit’.

Pixel 6 Series Leaked Camera Specifications

Based on leaks and rumors so far, we know that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple 50MP+12MP+48MP rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. As for Pixel 6, you could expect dual 50MP+12MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera. The new report hints that the Pixel 6 Pro’s 12MP Sony IMX663 front camera could have an ultra-wide-angle lens. The exact field of view remains unknown though.

Another detail revealed in the report is Pixel 6 Pro’s video recording capabilities. Going by the report, the Pixel 6 Pro’s primary camera will support 4K60FPS video recording. However, Google may cap the ultra-wide, telephoto, and front camera’s video recording to 4K30FPS.

The zoom levels are said to be 7x during 4K60FPS/ 1080p60FPS video recording. Meanwhile, you could expect up to 20x digital zoom for 4K30FPS/ 1080p30FPS videos and photos. You can even seamlessly switch between the rear cameras while recording 4K30FPS videos without pausing the recording.

One interesting discovery in the report is the presence of a ‘magic eraser’ feature. Judging by the name, the feature could potentially let you remove objects from your photos. Google was working on object removal back in 2017, but the feature never made it to Pixel phones. Google’s Tensor chip could help fuel this feature.

Other possible features are manual white balance adjustment, face deblur, scene lock, support for Bluetooth mics while video recording, timer light that flashes the camera LED during timer countdown, and motion blur. There are some more features such as nima aesthetic, baby mode, and portrait spotlight whose functionalities are not quite known at the moment.