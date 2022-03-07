Pixel 6a to Have the Same Tensor Chip Found on the Pixel 6, Reveals Geekbench Listing

Google has been making headlines for its upcoming Pixel Watch and the much-awaited Pixel 6a mid-ranger, which are slated to launch in the market soon. Now, ahead of the official release of the Pixel 6a (expected sometime in May), a Geekbench listing has revealed a few key specs of the device, including details on its chipset and RAM. Let’s take a quick look at the details.

Google Pixel 6a Specs Leaked on Geekbench

The Google Pixel 6a was recently found listed on Geekbench’s website. The listing was uploaded on March 5 and showcases the single-core and multi-core Geekbench 5 scores of the device. The Pixel 6a was able to acquire a single-core score of 1050 and a multi-core score of 2833. These are decent scores and should be enough for a regular user.

According to the listing, the Pixel 6a will pack the Google Tensor chipset, much like its elder siblings, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. This leak matches the rumors that surfaced in a report late last year. Furthermore, it is revealed that the device will come with 6GB of RAM, though details about the internal storage remain under wraps as of now. It is also revealed that the phone will run Android 12 out of the box, which should be obvious.

The benchmark listing also mentions the “bluejay” codename, which is the same codename that was spotted in the backend database of a US-based carrier recently. However, other than these, there is no information available about the battery, cameras, or internal storage of the Pixel 6a. Although a previous leak hinted at the phone’s design and that it will be similar to the Pixel 6 phones.

Nonetheless, we can expect more information to surface ahead of the device’s official launch. As per previous reports, the company will launch the Pixel 6a along with the Pixel Watch at its Google I/O 2022 event, which usually kicks off in May. So, stay tuned for further updates and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles