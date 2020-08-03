Putting an end to months of leaks and speculations, Google has finally unveiled its new mid-range smartphone – the Pixel 4a today. It’s a successor to the Pixel 3a from earlier last year, with the Pixel 3a XL‘s successor missing in action. The Pixel 4a is exactly the same as we have seen in the leaks. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, has a single rear camera, and a punch-hole cutout on the front.

Google Pixel 4a: Specs and Features

We’ve already seen the Pixel 4a in numerous leaks until date. It features a matte black finish, complemented by the accented power button, fingerprint sensor, and a square camera module with a single sensor on the rear.

On the front, the Google Pixel 4a includes a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The mid-range Pixel’s display does not boast a higher refresh rate like its flagship sibling. The panel has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The highlight here will, however, have to the punch-hole cutout at the top left.

Pixel 4a is the first Pixel smartphone with a punch-hole cutout and it houses an 8MP selfie sensor on the front.

On the camera front, Google is sticking with a single 12.2MP (f/1.7) sensor on the rear – the same as its predecessor. It comes with (Optical Image Stabilization) OIS and EIS in tow as well. The square cutout also includes the LED flash. The marquee camera features such as portrait mode, Night Sight, and others are in tow.

The Snapdragon 730G chipset, which is also found aboard the Realme X2 and Redmi K20, powers the Pixel 4a under the hood. It’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which unlike many budget phones isn’t expandable. There’s the Titan M custom security chip present on board as well.

We’re talking about a Pixel smartphone, so we are bound to mention the software. The Pixel 4a runs vanilla Android 10 out-of-the-box, complete with some Pixel-specific features such as the voice recorder, new light bar Google Assistant UI, and more. It will also be eligible for Android 11 beta right away, so you can test out the new permissions model, bubbles, native screen recording, and a lot more.

Pixel 4a comes equipped with a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also comes as a relief that the smartphone hosts a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

Price and Availability

Pixel 4a undercuts the $399 iPhone SE (2020) and has been priced at $349 (nearly Rs. 26,250) for the single 6GB+128GB and Just Black variant. It’s currently up for pre-order in the following countries – the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Japan, and Australia. It will go on sale starting from 20th August. There’s currently no word on when (or if) the Pixel 4a will arrive in India or not.