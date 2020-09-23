Google is scheduled to unveil the Google Pixel 5, along with the Pixel 4a 5G, exactly a week from now. The company has itself teased both the phones and the starting price in the U.S. We have since seen a boatload of leaks but the folks at WinFuture.de have today given us a closer look at the Pixel 5, along with almost all of its specifications.

As you may already know, Google Pixel 5 will look similar to the company’s mid-range Pixel 4a. This means you have a bezel-less screen with a punch-hole cut-out at the top left on the front. The rear houses a square camera module and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

As for the specs, let’s first talk about the cameras because Google has finally listened to our feedback. Pixel 5 will include the same 12.2MP primary camera as last year but the secondary telephoto camera has been swapped out for an ultra-wide lens this year. Yes, you will find a 16MP ultra-wide camera with a 107-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture.

The report further reveals that the main camera will now support 4K @ 60FPS and 1080p @ 240FPS video recording. The punch-hole is said to house an 8MP selfie camera with an 83-degree FOV as opposed to the previous 90-degree FOV.

Turning our attention to the front, Pixel 5 will sport a 6-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080) OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate – just like its predecessor. The display also boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 432 PPI pixel density, and HDR support. The bottom bezel is said to be pretty narrow and the display is protected with Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

Under the hood, we already know that Pixel 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset and the report just corraborates the same. You will find 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, along with sub-6GHz 5G network support. There are, however, rumors that Google will release a Pixel 5s variant that supports mmWave 5G networks as well. It will most likely be exclusive to Verizon.

The device is said to come equipped with a 4,080mAh battery and 18W fast-charging using the USB Type-C port at the bottom. You also get dual-band Gigabit Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and more to round up the connectivity options.

As for the price details, a recent leak suggested that Pixel 4a 5G will start at 487 euros (~Rs. 42,299) while the Pixel 5 will retail starting at 629 euros (~Rs. 54,599) in Europe. Google will also unveil the Google Chromecast with Google TV dongle, a new Nest speaker, and more.