ChatGPT’s Paid Version Is Here at $20 a Month

If you wish to get priority access to the popular-than-ever ChatGPT conversational AI tool, OpenAI has now opened up the pilot paid tier called ChatGPT Plus, for which the company opened up a waitlist earlier. Here are the details to know.

ChatGPT Plus Introduced

ChatGPT Plus will cost users $20 (~ Rs 1,600) a month and will include perks like a faster response time, access to the bot even during peak times, and early access to new features and improvements. This may be a boon for many as ChatGPT ’s servers have recently suffered due to heavy usage. To recall, it was recently rumored that ChatGPT’s paid version would cost $42 a month, which would have been an expensive affair.

The paid tier is now available for people in the US and those who are a part of the waitlist will be getting their invites in the coming weeks. Users in India and other regions will have to wait for a while as access to ChatGPT Plus will be available to them soon.

And if you are worried about losing access to ChatGPT’s free version, OpenAI has ensured that free access will stay. OpenAI plans to further expand ChatGPT’s capabilities and refine it further based on user feedback. In a blog post, OpenAI said, “We’ll also soon be launching the (ChatGPT API waitlist), and we are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability.“

This comes after OpenAI recently introduced a new Classifier AI tool to identify AI-written text. The tool gathers text inputs from users and then runs some tests to see if the text provided is written by humans or AI.

So, what are your thoughts about ChatGPT’s new paid version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. In case you want to explore some of the ChatGPT alternatives, have a look at the link here.