Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro for $20 a Month

Microsoft has today introduced Copilot Pro, a paid plan to deliver the best AI experience across its apps. Copilot Pro will cost $20 per month per user (Rs 2,000 in India), and it will bring access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo even during peak times. Subscribing to the paid plan will also unlock AI-powered Copilot features in Office apps, which were earlier available to only business users.

The Copilot Pro plan will allow you to gain priority access to the latest OpenAI models, i.e. GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo for accelerated performance. For quite some time, Microsoft was offering free access to the GPT-4 model in Copilot. However, after the introduction of the paid plan, Microsoft says that access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo will now be available to free users only during “non-peak times.”

In essence, if you want to use the best OpenAI models at all times, subscribing to the paid plan would be suitable for you. Along with that, Copilot Pro brings AI-powered features to Office apps (Microsoft 365). If you are subscribed to Microsoft 365, you can now use Copilot in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Keep in mind that Copilot in Excel is still in preview for data analysis and generating graphs. And you can’t use a Word document to generate a full PowerPoint presentation. However, you can generate presentations using natural language prompts using Copilot. Apart from that, you also get access to Copilot in Outlook to summarize emails, and in the OneNote app.

Next, Copilot Pro lets you create a custom Copilot GPT, similar to OpenAI GPTs, however, the feature is not available yet, and it will be added later. On the image generation front, the premium plan lets you create images using Dall-E 3 much faster and there is support for a new landscape image format as well.

So, in summation, subscribing to Copilot Pro will let you have priority access to GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, and Dall -E. Apart from that, it will unlock Copilot for many Office apps and you can also create custom Copilot GPT pretty soon. Would you pick ChatGPT Plus or Copilot Pro for AI assistance? Let us know in the comment section below.

