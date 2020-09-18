You might have probably seen a Flipkart listing that claims to offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium at just Rs.99. Sounds too good to be true? Well, because it is. Flipkart has confirmed that the listing was due to an ‘unexpected error’ and is promising full refunds to customers.

“The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error. We apologize for the inconvenience. Rest assured, all orders cancelled will be refunded,” wrote Flipkart in its official Twitter support handle.

Responding to a Twitter user’s query, Disney+ Hotstar wrote,”This is not an official listing and we would request you not to initiate any transactions with illegal listings. We have already flagged this for removal.”

Several users fell for this listing because it was offered by RetailNet, one of the biggest and trusted sellers on Flipkart. This added with the fact that the IPL season is right around the corner made users place the order without any hesitation. The listing went viral across Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

If you’re one of those who ordered Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs.99, the order will automatically get canceled and the amount will be refunded to your original payment method. You may contact Flipkart’s customer service in case you need further assistance in this situation.

In case you’re wondering, Disney+ Hotstar VIP usually costs Rs. 399 per year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is priced at Rs.299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year. You can get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free with select prepaid plan offerings from Reliance Jio and Airtel.