IPL 2020 is only two weeks away at this point, and if you’re gearing up to enjoy the latest season of the cricket tournament, Disney+ Hotstar has some exciting new features for you. In an attempt to make the tournament as enjoyable and social as possible while staying at home, the Disney owned streaming platform is adding a couple of new interactive features to its IPL 2020 streams.

If you’ve seen earlier seasons of IPL on the service, you must be aware of its “Watch’N Play” social stream. This allows everyone streaming an IPL match to share their excitement and support as the match goes on. This year, you will also be able to see an interactive emoji stream as the match progresses.

Moreover, fans will be able to create ‘Hotshots’ or ‘Duets’ as well. Hotshots are basically selfies, while Duets will allow fans to create customised videos showing off their take on famous shots. The best of these Duets will be broadcast on Star Sports as well.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament and the new features being added to Disney+ Hotstar, Mr. Uday Shankar, President of Star & Disney India said, “Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved sporting tournament in the country. After several months of the lockdown, we believe that this tournament can be a catalyst in ushering in new optimism and smiles in India, with millions of fans cheering together from all parts of the country. Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years.”

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19. This year, Disney+ Hotstar is making the streams available only to paying members of the platform. You will have to subscribe to Hotstar Premium or VIP to watch the match streams. However, the streaming service has also partnered with Jio and Airtel to offer free subscriptions with select packs. IPL 2020 is being sponsored by Dream 11 following Vivo’s announcement to pull out of the title sponsorship.