After brief testing last month and detailing the changes in subscription plans earlier this week, Disney+ content is now widely available in India through Hotstar. The service will be called Disney+Hotstar from now on.

Users can enjoy Disney content through either Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription that costs Rs.399 per year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium that is available for Rs. 1,499 per year or Rs.299 per month.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP: Rs. 399 per year

Disney+ Hotstar Premium: Rs.299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year

Hotstar VIP was previously priced at Rs.365 per year and Hotstar Premium used to cost Rs.999 per year. You will be automatically upgraded to the new plans with no additional costs if you’re an existing subscriber of Hotstar.

If you’re wondering about the difference between the two plans, you won’t get access to Disney+ Originals like The Mandalorian, Togo, High School Musical and American shows from ABC, Fox, Showtime in Disney+Hotstar VIP. Moreover, other Disney+ content will be available only in dubbed languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu if you don’t have Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

You can jump right into Disney+ content by clicking on the dedicated Disney+ section present on Disney+Hotstar’s home page, as you can see in the image below.

Disney+Hotstar will retain its ad-supported basic free tier that gives users access to match highlights and access to some free TV shows and movies.

The service was earlier supposed to land in India on March 29th alongside the 13th season of the Indian Premier League but it got delayed as IPL had to be called off due to the outbreak of coronavirus.