Disney+ Hotstar Gets the Follow on Feed to Keep Track of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

To cash in on the ongoing ICC World Cup hype, popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar has introduced the new Follow On feed for you to keep a close eye on the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup matches and it won’t cost you anything. Have a look at the details.

Disney+ Hotstar Follow On Feed Introduced

The new Follow On feed on Disney+ Hotstar will help you get stats, expert opinions, and insights about the T20 cricket matches in real-time.

This section will specifically help freemium users get access to the T20 updates without the need for paying anything. Once the free live cricket timer is up, they will be able to switch to Follow On. For those who don’t know, freemium users can get to see the live cricket match for a limited period of time. It is also available for paid users.

The Follow On section will include an analysis with graphics and visuals by commentators like Sanjay Banerjee, Ajay Mehra, Vineet Garg, Naveen Srivastava, Raman Bhanot, Reema Malhotra, Padmajeet Sehrawat, Manoj Sharma, and Sunil Vaidya. This will be in Hindi.

Commenting on the launch, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Disney+ Hotstar has always delivered the best-in-class live sports experience in India. With Follow On, we’re raising the bar by democratizing access to premium cricket entertainment with a real-time account of the cricket action to all users – including our freemium viewers.“

The new Follow On section is now live for Disney+ Hotstar users. In case you wish to subscribe to the OTT platform, you can get the Super plan with content in Full HD, Dolby 5.1, and the ability to view online content on 2 devices simultaneously. It consists of ads, though. It is priced at Rs 899/year. There’s a 1,499 Premium plan too with 4K content, no ads, up to 4 screens, and Dolby 5.1. This plan can be bought for Rs 299 a month too.