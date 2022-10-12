Jio Quietly Discontinues Most of the Prepaid Plans with Free Disney+ Hotstar

Jio has been one of the telecom operators that has offered a number of prepaid plans bundled with the free Disney+ Hotstar for users to take advantage of the IPL season and watch a variety of online content. However, as a surprising move, the telco has silently discontinued a majority of its Disney+ Hotstar plans in India. Here are the details.

Jio Now Has Only Two Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Reliance Jio had more than 10 Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans but has now listed only two plans, both of which are expensive. The Rs 333, the Rs 499, the Rs 583, the Rs 601, the Rs 783, the Rs 799, the Rs 1,066, the Rs 2,999, and the Rs 3,119 plans no longer exist on Jio’s website.

Plus, the data add-on plans costing Rs 151, Rs 555, and Rs 659 can’t be found listed on the website. The only options that exist are the Rs 1,499 and the Rs 4,199 prepaid plans.

As a quick reminder, the Rs 1,499 plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and access to several Jio apps. It is valid for 84 days and includes a year’s free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1,499. The Rs 4,199 plan includes 3GB of 4G data a day, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calling, access to Jio apps, and a year’s Disney+ Hotstar subscription. This plan is valid for 365 days.

While there’s no word on why Jio has suddenly removed other Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans, it could possibly be to add new ones given that T20 World Cup is expected in a few days. To recall, a similar thing happened back in December last year only for Jio to introduce new ones. We shall get proper details on this soon. So, it’s best to wait for more information.

Until that happens, you can go for the currently available Jio plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription if you are interested. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on this development in the comments below.